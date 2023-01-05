‘I didn’t urge for shifting KSRTC Sub-urban stand’

January 5, 2023

Mysuru: President of Mysuru Hotel Owners Association C. Narayanagowda today clarified that he has not demanded for the shifting of KSRTC sub-urban bus stand in the city.

Following a report published in Star of Mysore yesterday under the title ‘MCC budget for 2023-24: Public meeting held – Citizens urge shifting of City Bus Stand to Suburban Bus Stand and Suburban Bus Stand to Bannimantap,’ Narayanagowda said: “I had only demanded to shift City Bus Stand to Bannimantap and build a mega parking lot at City Bus Stand and not to shift Sub-urban.”