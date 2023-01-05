‘I didn’t urge for shifting KSRTC Sub-urban stand’
News

‘I didn’t urge for shifting KSRTC Sub-urban stand’

January 5, 2023

Mysuru: President of Mysuru Hotel Owners Association C. Narayanagowda today clarified that he has not demanded for the shifting of KSRTC sub-urban bus stand in the city.

Following a report published in Star of Mysore yesterday under the title ‘MCC budget for 2023-24: Public meeting held – Citizens urge shifting of City Bus Stand to Suburban Bus Stand and Suburban Bus Stand to Bannimantap,’ Narayanagowda said: “I had only demanded to shift City Bus Stand to Bannimantap and build a mega parking lot at City Bus Stand and not to shift Sub-urban.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching