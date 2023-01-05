MLA Ramdas releases Mysuru Nagara Patrika Vitarakara Sangha calendar

January 5, 2023

‘India was first country to come up with calendar based on Meteorological Science’

Mysuru: Maintaining that India was the first country to come up with a calendar based on Meteorological Science, KR MLA S.A. Ramdas said that India is also known for having 56 types of calendars based only on ‘Panchanga’ (almanac).

He was speaking after releasing the 2023 calendar brought out by Mysuru Nagara Patrika Vitarakara Sangha (Mysuru City Newspaper Distributors Association) at Patrakarthara Bhavan here this morning.

Lauding the Sangha for bringing out calendar every year, Ramdas, who is also the Hon. President of the Sangha, said that English calendar came to be introduced in India during British rule.

Noting that the Sangha’s calendar carries ‘Panchanga’ details on a day to day basis, he said that the city’s ‘Vontikoppal Panchanga’ is famous throughout the State for its accurate information based on ‘Panchanga.’

Asserting that ‘Panchanga’ detail is most sought after, he observed that despite this, the English calendar is much followed for commercial and other such purposes.

Highlighting the role of newspaper distributors and agents in the delivery of newspapers to every doorstep, Ramdas said that their efforts and commitment in their work is most commendable.

Senior newspaper distributors and agents of the city — Ashwath, C.K. Chalapathi, Kalegwoda, Nagaraj, Mahadev, Mogganna, Javarappa, Gaganna and Chikkaiah — felicitated by Mysuru Nagara Patrika Vitarakara Sangha during calendar release.

Sub-Committee formed for utilisation of funds

Senior Journalist Amshi Prasannakumar, who also spoke, said that the efforts of newspaper distributors, agents and boys in the delivery of newspapers during the COVID pandemic can be termed as exemplary. Pointing out that MLA Ramdas has apprised the Government on the issues concerning newspaper distributors, he thanked the MLA for making serious efforts to address them.

He further said that the Government has recently formed a Sub-Committee headed by Karnataka Media Academy Secretary Roopa to go into the means of spending Rs. 2 crore fund that was earmarked by the previous Siddharamaiah Government for the welfare of newspaper agents and distributors and to frame guidelines for utilisation of funds allotted from here on.

Roopa will soon be visiting Mysuru to interact with newspaper distributors and elicit their opinion on best use of the fund and for evolving welfare programmes, he added.

Nine senior newspaper distributors and agents of the city — Ashwath, C.K. Chalapathi, Kalegwoda, Nagaraj, Mahadev, Mogganna, Javarappa, Gaganna and Chikkaiah — were felicitated on the occasion in consideration of their service.

Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) Vice-President Basavanna (Anurag Basavaraj), Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Circulation Manager T.S. Gopinath, Sangha President B. Suresh, Vice-Presidents B. Suresh Kumar and J. Nagesh Murthy, Gen. Secretary N.K. Sundar, Treasurer J. Lokesh and others were present.