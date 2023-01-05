Mysuru-Bengaluru 10-lane Expressway: Gadkari completes aerial survey; drives on NH 275

January 5, 2023

Mysuru: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari began the inspection of the progress of the 10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Access-Controlled Expressway (NH 275) through an aerial survey this morning.

He was accompanied by Karnataka PWD Minister C.C. Patil and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha. The Highway which has a design length of 118-km is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections.

The inspection comes after several complaints and allegations related to the project. In August last year, a stretch of Ramanagara was submerged in the rains. There were also allegations of substandard work done by the project contractor with no suitable access to the towns and villages along the Highway.

Gadkari tweeted during the course of the aerial survey: “Assessed the Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway work which is part of our Greenfield Corridors project with Karnataka PWD Minister C.C. Patil and Mysuru MP Pratap Simha.”

“Minimising the congestion in Bengaluru by driving the crowd to a comparatively cheaper cost-of-living city, the project will extend paths for new investments through industries, real estate and educational institutions in Mysuru,” the Union Minister tweeted.

Chopper lands on Expressway: The chopper landed on the Expressway at Jeeganahalli (Kempegowdana Doddi) near Ramanagara at 1.45 pm and after exchanging pleasantries with Ramanagara District Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan and Mandya District Minister K. Gopalaiah, Bengaluru Rural MP D.K. Suresh and former Minister C.P. Yogeshwar, the Union Minister proceeded to inspect the Highway till the entrance of Bengaluru.

As per the earlier plans, Gadkari, however, did not drive a vehicle for personal experience. Instead, he chose to travel in a Mercedes Benz to assess the road. He is scheduled to address the media at a particular point near Bidadi.

After reaching the entrance of Bengaluru and after the media briefing at Bidadi, Gadkari’s Benz will return to Jeeganahalli from where his chopper will take off to New Delhi.

Rs. 16,815-crore mega project

The works were undertaken under two packages — package-I from Bengaluru (near Panchamukhi Ganapathi Temple to Nidaghatta, a total length of 56.2 km and package-II from Nidaghatta to Mysuru near Manipal Hospital junction, a total length of 61.104 km.

According to a press release from the National Highways Authority of India issued this morning, the total cost of the project is Rs. 16,815 crore including the cost of land acquisition, civil works and utility works.

Bengaluru – Chennai Expressway

Earlier, the Union Minister, seated inside a chopper along with Karnataka PWD Minister C.C. Patil, inspected the Bengaluru – Chennai Expressway.

The 8-lane Expressway which is 262 km long is being constructed at a cost of Rs. 16,730 crore.

Taking to social media, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the Bengaluru – Chennai Expressway has been designed for a speed of 120 kilometres per hour and shortened the distance between the two cities from 300 km to 262 km.

The Minister said: “The project will be cost-efficient for vehicle operators and lessen fuel consumption. It will strengthen the economic activities in Bengaluru and Chennai and also connect industrial hubs in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to the Chennai Port.

PM Modi had laid the foundation stone in May 2022 and the road is expected to pass through Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The Expressway is also expected to connect Malur, Bangarpet, KGF, Chittoor and Ranipet. The lane will end at Sriperumbudur in Kanchipuram district.

After the construction of the Expressway, the travel time from Bengaluru to Chennai is likely to be reduced from seven hours to three hours.