Not substandard works, NHAI clarifies on photo
News

Not substandard works, NHAI clarifies on photo

March 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: On the image that is being circulated widely on social media that a portion of the Mysuru-Bengaluru 10-lane Expressway has been damaged due to substandard works, the Expressway Project Director B.T. Sridhar told Star of Mysore this morning that works are on to rectify the protruding iron rod.

“This is routine maintenance work and we had closed a portion of Expressway as the iron rod laid across the road protruded. This would have caused damage to vehicles and we have taken up immediate works. We are exercising utmost caution and every bit of the road is being constantly monitored and rectified in case of problems,” he added.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha too has tweeted a photo this morning and has appealed to the public and the media not to circulate incorrect information. “The road has not given way. But there is a minor lapse and that is being rectified,” he added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching