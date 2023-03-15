Not substandard works, NHAI clarifies on photo

March 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: On the image that is being circulated widely on social media that a portion of the Mysuru-Bengaluru 10-lane Expressway has been damaged due to substandard works, the Expressway Project Director B.T. Sridhar told Star of Mysore this morning that works are on to rectify the protruding iron rod.

“This is routine maintenance work and we had closed a portion of Expressway as the iron rod laid across the road protruded. This would have caused damage to vehicles and we have taken up immediate works. We are exercising utmost caution and every bit of the road is being constantly monitored and rectified in case of problems,” he added.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha too has tweeted a photo this morning and has appealed to the public and the media not to circulate incorrect information. “The road has not given way. But there is a minor lapse and that is being rectified,” he added.