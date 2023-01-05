‘Build multi-level parking lots, shore up revenue’

January 5, 2023

Suggestions pour in at MCC Public Interaction Meeting for Budget 2023-24

Mysuru: Focus on collecting taxes from Revenue Layouts and Markets in the city, check laxity among officers, build multi-level parking lot, construct buildings for augmenting permanent revenue, avoid heavy penalty on traders and install renowned sculptor ‘Amarashilpi’ Jakanachari’s statue in the city.

These were among several suggestions that came in during the Public Interaction Meeting on drafting Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) budget for the year 2023-24, convened by Mayor Shivakumar at Rani Bahadur Auditorium in the city on Wednesday.

Drawing attention, former Mayor H.N. Srikantaiah said, “The key emphasis should be on revenue and expenditure, with more focus on revenue sources. The collection of property tax is below expectation and is evident with tax still not being collected from Revenue Layouts. The officials are also systematically delaying the collection of taxes.”

There are over 500 types of businesses in the city and even those in the realm are ready to pay the tax, but the officials refrain to act, alleged Srikantaiah.

Pointing out the loopholes, Srikantaiah said, “There has been a slump in the process of issuing Completion Report (CR) under building licence considered as the key source of revenue. There is also a dip in revenue generated from Vani Vilasa, Devaraja and Mandi Markets and no action yet on rectifying them. First, action should be taken to collect taxes from MCC-owned buildings as they are the permanent revenue sources.”

Despite having nine MCC Zonal Offices, the people are still forced to run from pillar to post. The measures should be taken to cut the maintenance cost and have own buildings for Zonal Offices, he added.

There are not enough buildings from which MCC can get permanent revenue. This can be addressed by building multi-level parking lot. Due to the failure to hand over the related works to an efficient contractor at Town Hall, the parking lot has been left abandoned, he alleged.

Another former Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa said, “MCC should take into its possession the Bannimantap Industrial Area that is still under Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The travails faced by the people still in obtaining Khata should be redressed. Though online services are introduced, most of them are still accessed offline.”

Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda said, “There are still 4,000 complexes waiting for Completion Report (CR), proving a hurdle in obtaining trade licence. For trade licence alone Rs. 67,000 is being charged and the lacuna should be addressed at the earliest.”

Vishwakarma community leaders said, “There has been a spurt in stray dog menace in the city, as they go on a biting-spree injuring children and old alike. Any Circle in the city should be named after ‘Amarashilpi’ Jakanachari along with installing the statue of the renowned sculptor. The community should also be allotted a CA site.”

President of Savitha Samaja N.R. Nagesh demanded for the installation of statue of Shivasharana Hadapada Appanna and name any Circle after Savita Maharshi.

President of Federation of Mysore Petroleum Traders Shashikala Nagaraj suggested shifting of small idol of Basava (sacred bull) near APMC Bandipalya junction and facilitate the puja rituals. Trader Ramesh Kumar wanted the officials to avoid imposing hefty penalty as the merchants are becoming wary of doing business in the city.

Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President K. B. Lingaraju also exhorted for building multi-level parking facilities to avoid the burden on Devaraja Urs road and Ashoka road. The single tax should be collected instead of collecting double tax towards trade licence, he added.

President of Zilla Bhagiratha Uppara Sangha Yogesh Uppar wanted more funds to be allocated in MCC budget for the benefit of backward community hostel inmates.

Karnataka Rashtra Samithi (KRS) Party President Adarsh alleged that the street vendors have encroached upon the footpath on Sayyaji Rao Road, causing a hindrance for pedestrians to move with ease. They should be shifted elsewhere without any hassles for the easy movement of the people towards Devaraja Market.

Engineer Santosh advised that “Budget should have specific plans without making it difficult for others. The area of revenue should be identified and stress should be laid on expenditures. Most importantly, the promises made in the budget should see the light of the day, so that it can be called as a Best Budget.”