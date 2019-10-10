I-T raids Dr. Parameshwara

October 10, 2019

One of the schools in Mysuru also raided

Bengaluru: The Income Tax (I-T) sleuths conducted raids at former Deputy Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Dr. G. Parameshwara’s houses, Siddhartha Institute of Medical Science, Siddartha Institute of Technology, Siddhartha First Grade College in Tumakuru and other institutions owned by him, early this morning.

According to sources, raids were conducted at about 30 premises said to be owned by Dr. Parameshwara, as the I-T Department found irregularities in Medical College run by a Trust linked to the former Deputy CM. I-T sleuths also conducted raids on houses belonging to Dr. Parameshwar’s close aides. Sources said that I-T conducted raids at one of the schools in Mysuru owned by the Congress leader.

I-T sleuths also conducted raids on Sri Devaraja Urs Medical College, owned by former Union Minister R.L. Jalappa in Kolar and residence of his relatives at Doddaballapur.





