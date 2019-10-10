JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research to get Global Campus

October 10, 2019

Mysuru: President Ram Nath Kovind will lay foundation stone for the Global Campus of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER) tomorrow at Varuna at 4 pm.

Addressing the presspersons at Suttur Mutt premises here yesterday, JSS AHER Registrar Dr. B. Manjunatha said that Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Jnanayogashrama Seer Sri Siddeshwara Swamiji, Siddaganga Mutt Seer Sri Siddalinga Swamiji and Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji would grace the occasion.

Governor Vajubhai R. Vala will preside. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will release the book ‘Prasada’, a bi-monthly and ‘JSS AHER: A Journey of Quality and Excellence’ on the occasion. Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, District Minister V. Somanna, MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad and MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah will be present.

“JSS AHER Global Campus will be developed on a 101.36-acre land out of which 30 percent will be utilised for construction and the rest will be covered with greenery giving importance to rain water harvesting, pollution-free and noise-free campus, zero wastage, bio-conservation and recycling process. The campus will have state-of-the-art buildings from academics, research, residential and recreation centre with an auditorium of 2,000 seating capacity,” he said.

Pro-Chancellor Dr. B. Suresh said that in five years, JSS AHER aims to have 20,000 students with 2,000 faculty members. Out of 148 courses offered by JSS AHER, 48 courses, mostly Life Sciences and Natural Science, will be moved to the new campus. JSS AHER Vice-Chancellor Dr. H. Basavanagowdappa and JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath were present at the press meet.

