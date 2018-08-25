I will become CM again with people’s blessings: Siddharamaiah
Hassan: Maintaining that he has the blessings of the people though he lost the May Assembly Polls, former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has asserted that he would become the Chief Minister again.

Speaking after inaugurating Veerabhadreshwara Swamy temple at Haadya Village in Holenarasipur Taluk of Hassan District yesterday, Siddharamaiah said that he was not the one who would run away from politics after losing an election.

Noting that politics is not stagnant water, he said that it is but natural that political scenario will change with the passage of time.

Reiterating that he has the blessings of the people, the former CM claimed that although the Congress had initiated several pro-people schemes, the party lost the elections because of false propaganda unleashed by vested interests.

Expressing concern over caste, money power and muscle power gaining upper hand in politics, the former CM observed that such a development was dangerous to democracy.

Maintaining that working as per our true conscience will be our real devotion to God, Siddharamaiah said that the blessings of the people was most important in becoming a leader.

Seers of various Mutts graced the occasion. Former Minister A. Manju, Hassan District Congress President Javagal Manjunath, Congress leader Bagur Manjegowda, Actor Pratham and others were present.

