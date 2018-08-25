Owaisi emphasises on Constitutional propriety: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi’s bitter tirade against Congress

Mysuru: The only good fortune that the Muslim Community enjoyed by voting the Congress since the last 70 years is the photo opportunity with Nehru family. Leaving this aside, the community has not benefited in any way either educationally or economically, bitterly commented AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) President, Member of Parliament and Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi.

He was addressing a public meeting at the Bannimantap HUDCO Layout Main Road while canvassing for the Mysuru City Corporation Ward No.8 AIMIM candidate Rafatulla Khan for the forthcoming Corporation elections, here yesterday.

The Supreme Court a few months ago had given a verdict after reviewing the 1989 SC-ST Atrocities Act. The whole Dalit community in the country came together and opposed this move. The Central Government had no choice but to interfere and retain the Act in its original form. The Muslim community has a lot to learn from this struggle. Even we should develop this instinct, Owaisi said.

The Lok Sabha passed the Bill on banning Triple Talaq and it has been tabled in Rajya Sabha. However, the Congress which garnered the Muslim votes for years is not speaking about it. I am the only person who is speaking on it. The future of lakhs of families in our community depends on this. If this Act comes into force in its present form, many of our youths have to go to jail, he said.

‘Diamonds’ of the Nation

The Central Government is taking advantage of the situation and trying to work against our interest. The media is projecting only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AICC President Rahul Gandhi as the ‘Diamonds’ of the Nation. This kind of hero worship is not correct in a democratic country like ours as there are many other leaders too like us, he said. There are allegations by my opponents that I am helping the communal forces to win. But I am telling them that in the future they cannot deceive us. I will be making all efforts to get the rights to our community according to the Constitution, he countered his critics.

On Jinnah kind of politics

“A few of the Congress leaders are accusing me that I have started practising Mohammad Ali Jinnah kind of politics. His kind of politics came to an end in 1947 itself. We are not asking for a separate land in the country. On the contrary we are demanding our rights under the Constitution framed by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and not charity,” he said.

Let the media play the record of my speeches and see for themselves. I have never crossed the limits of the Constitution in my speeches. If I have transgressed let an FIR be filed against me, he challenged.

In the name of Secularism, Congress has betrayed the Minorities, including the Dalits, Muslims and Tribal communities. Till now it has practised only Vote Bank politics and we will not become victims of such deceit anymore. For instance, though atrocities have occurred against our community in Kashmir, West Bengal, Andhra, UP and many other States, the Home Ministry of the respective States have not taken action taken against the perpetrators of the crimes.

The only appeal from me to the youth and the elders is to understand that earlier, except the Congress party there was no other choice. But now there are leaders in other parties too and they should be identified and nurtured to grow in politics. Otherwise, even in another hundred years, our community will not progress, he warned.

“I had contested Assembly elections in 1994-95 on AIMIM ticket and became a Legislator. Thereafter, I was elected as an MP. By voting for Ward No.8 candidate Rafatulla Khan, the Muslim community should encourage politicians to come up throughout the country, urged Owaisi.