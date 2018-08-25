Three-day MyRealty-2018 Expo opens in city

Mysuru: The three-day mega property show MyRealty-2018 organised by Builders Association of India (BAI), Mysore Centre and Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) began yesterday at Hotel Radisson Blu Plaza on M.G. Road here.

The property show in aid of Mysore Builders’ Charitable Trust was inaugurated by CREDAI, Karnataka Chairman Dr. V.K. Jagadish Babu.

Later in his address he said that the relationships are being strengthened today just like in the past as the people have started living in apartments. Besides the feeling of everyone belonging to one family is also developing.

Since the demand from customers for flats is increasing, lot of apartments are coming up in the city, which is a healthy sign, he said expressing his happiness over the development.

CREDAI National Joint Secretary K. Sriram said that through such property shows the builders from different groups come together on a single platform which in turn benefits the customers. They also have the added advantage of getting loans with guidance from the banks. The customers should make use of this opportunity, he added.

Nearly 40 property developers are participating in the expo which also showcases layouts, villas, row houses and apartments along with financial institutions.

Mysore Builders’ Charitable Trust President Ravindra Bhat, MyRealty Chairman G. Ashok, Hon. Secretary S. Shivaraj, BAI Mysore Chairamn K.S. Subramanya Rao, Hon. Secretary K. Ajit Narayan, CREDAI Mysore President Y.G. Chinnaswamy and others were present.

The expo is open from 10 am to 9 pm on Aug. 25 and 26.