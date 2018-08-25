Three-day MyRealty-2018 Expo opens in city
News

Three-day MyRealty-2018 Expo opens in city

Mysuru: The three-day mega property show MyRealty-2018 organised by Builders Association of India (BAI), Mysore Centre and Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) began yesterday at Hotel Radisson Blu Plaza on M.G. Road here.

The property show in aid of Mysore Builders’ Charitable Trust was inaugurated by  CREDAI, Karnataka Chairman Dr. V.K. Jagadish Babu.

Later in his address he said that the relationships are being strengthened today just like in the past as the people have started living in apartments. Besides the feeling of everyone belonging to one family is also developing.

Since the demand from customers for flats is increasing, lot of apartments are coming up in the city, which is a healthy sign, he said expressing his happiness over the development.

CREDAI National Joint Secretary K. Sriram said that through such property shows the builders from different groups come together on a single platform which in turn benefits the customers. They also have the added advantage of getting loans with guidance from the banks. The customers should make use of this opportunity, he added.

Nearly 40 property developers are participating in the  expo which also showcases layouts, villas, row houses and apartments along with financial institutions.

Mysore Builders’ Charitable Trust President Ravindra Bhat, MyRealty Chairman G. Ashok, Hon. Secretary S. Shivaraj, BAI Mysore Chairamn K.S. Subramanya Rao, Hon. Secretary K. Ajit Narayan, CREDAI Mysore President Y.G. Chinnaswamy and others were present.

The expo is open from 10 am to 9 pm on Aug. 25 and 26.

August 25, 2018

RELATED POSTS

BAI’s MYREALTY property show from tomorrow
Pratibha Puraskar for children of construction workers
Installation of BAI Office-Bearers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching