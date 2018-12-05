IAF Recruitment Rally

75 IAF Officers from Bengaluru screen 1,500 aspirants

Special counter set up to check tattoos on bodies

Mysuru: The Chamundi Vihar Stadium at Nazarbad in city was a beehive of activity this morning as the Indian Air Force (IAF) is conducting a recruitment rally to select Airmen in ‘Group Y (IAF)’ from candidates who have come from 30 districts. Today’s selection was for candidates from ten districts and one more recruitment rally will be held on Dec. 7 to select candidates from 20 districts.

For today’s rally, over 1,500 aspirants from Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Dharwad, Karwar and Udupi had come to the venue. The recruitment process began as early as 5.30 am to manage the rush. The rally was organised by Central Airmen Selection Board.

Unmarried male Indian candidates who have completed PUC/ 10+2/ Intermediate from Karnataka who were born between 14 July 1998 and 26 June 2002 (both days inclusive) were eligible for selection. Their minimum height must be 152.5 centimetres and were to report at the venue by 9 am along with original mark sheets or passing certificates and residence proof.

The entry gates of the Chamundi Vihar Stadium were closed at 9 am and the age of the candidates were checked at the entrance. The age was checked through SSLC marks cards by the recruitment Officers and the same was verified by Education Department Officers. A special counter was set up at the venue to check tattoos on the bodies of candidates. They were made to remove their clothes and their bodies were closely examined for any tattoos. Those who flaunted tattoos on their bodies were rejected. An Officer told Star of Mysore that those who had tattoos had no place in the IAF.

The first physical test was running 1.6 km and candidates had to complete it by 5 minutes and 40 seconds. Next was pull-up test for candidates who were divided into batches. Later, a written test was held. The candidates were required to give a ‘No Objection’ letter for the physical endurance tests. Parents of candidates within 18 years had to sign the ‘No Objection’ letter.

The rally was held under the leadership of Wing Commander Mayank Kanungo, Commanding Officer, 7 Airmen Selection Centre, Bengaluru. Over 75 IAF Officers have come to city to conduct the rally. Education Department officials are assisting the IAF Officers in verifying the age of the candidates while the Revenue Department officials are helping them to ascertain proof of residence.

Other services like drinking water, pendals and equipment are being taken care of by the MCC and MUDA and security is handled by the Police. Tomorrow, the selected candidates will have to undergo a detailed physical examination.

Candidates had come to the city from far-flung places and some of them had come yesterday afternoon itself. Based on their request and request from the Central Airmen Selection Board, the Government School at Nazarbad and Ganapathy Sachchidananda Schools were opened by the Education Department officials last night for the candidates to stay. Still, some of the candidates spent the night on the verandas and steps of Chamundi Vihar Stadium.

On Dec.7, similar recruitment rally will be held for candidates from Bengaluru, Ramanagaram, Mandya, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada (Mangaluru), Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Hassan, Gadag, Koppal, Haveri, Ballari, Davanagere and Shivamogga.