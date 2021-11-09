IBM to start campus in Mysuru city soon

November 9, 2021

Bengaluru: IBM company’s Client Innovation Centre (CIC) was launched for Mysuru which specialises in design, software engineering and analytics was launched by Minister for Higher Education; IT & BT, Science and Technology; Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ashwathnarayan, who inaugurated the CIC virtually from Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru yesterday said, “IBM group would also start its full-fledged campus in Mysuru in two months.”

“CIC-Mysuru supports the rapid and high-tech-driven economic growth in tier 2 and 3 regions of the State by providing comprehensive hybrid cloud and AI technology consulting capabilities,” he added.

“Karnataka Digital Economy Mission’s (KDEM) spoke-shore approach will converge on setting aspirational goals for GCCs and creating employment opportunities for 10 lakh (direct and indirect) candidates by 2026. The ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ initiative aims to attract and host 5,000 IT companies and start-ups by 2026 in the Mysuru, Hubballi and Mangaluru clusters,” he explained.

The Minister also hoped this partnership between KDEM and IBM to launch CIC in Mysuru will strengthen the IT industry ecosystem in the region and propel Karnataka to become a frontrunner for digital services and technologies the world over.

Utilising delivery capabilities

As an entrepreneurial start-up within IBM Consulting, the CIC specialises in design, software engineering and analytics. The CIC’s mission is to support clients in the transformation of their business by utilising delivery capabilities throughout the entire system development life cycle, from design to architecture to creation.

“Digital transformation is happening at an accelerated pace across Mysuru,” said Amit Sharma, IBM’s Managing Partner, Worldwide Global Delivery. The IBM CIC will play a key-role in the digital transformation of the IT-ecosystem throughout Mysuru and create new employment opportunities to foster the next wave of technology innovation, he added.

Workforce to be hired

IBM CIC is looking to hire over 10,000 staff this quarter globally. This builds on double-digit hiring growth in its Global Delivery Centres already this year. This continued investment in talent will expand the company’s skillsets in areas such as AI, intelligent workflows, application modernisation and management and hybrid cloud.

“New skills will serve to open-up new business streams and strengthen the IT industry ecosystem in the region through close collaboration with clients and partners including cloud solution and service providers,” he added.

E.V. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Dept. of Electronics, IT-BT & S&T, Sanjeev Gupta, MD & CEO, Lahari Group, P. Pradeep, Commissioner, Dept. of Collegiate Education, Meena Nagaraj, Director, Dept. of IT/BT were present.