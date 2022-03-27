Ideal ice-cream outlet opened at Mysore Sports Club

Dr. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Member of Mysore Royal Family, inaugurated the Dairy Goddess Food Distribution outlet at Sri Kanteerava Narasimharaja Sports Club (Mysore Sports Club) in city this last evening. With this, the famed Ideal ice-cream from Mangaluru comes to Mysuru and is now available in over 100 outlets. Pandiyanda Sunil Chengappa and B.R. Ranjan, Partners, Dairy Goddess Food Distribution, and Dr. B.V. Sathyanarayan, VP-Marketing, Ideal ice-cream, Sanjay K. Shetty, President and M.C. Somashekar, Honorary Secretary and Sanjay Urs and other Committee Members of Sri Kanteerava Narasimharaja Sports Club were present on the occasion.
Leave a Reply