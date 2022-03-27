Plea to repair pothole-ridden road near Gurudwara

March 27, 2022

Sir,

This is to draw the attention of the authorities/ Corporator/MLA concerned towards the sad state of the road from Jawa Main Road intersection upto the Gurudwara (I do not know if the area comes under Yadavagiri or Brindavan Extension).

This road is so much pothole- ridden that all vehicles need to slow down to at least 20 kmph to save our backbone from breaking. All other roads around it are at least partially asphalted but this portion of the road is left in a pathetic condition since a long time, causing nightmare to the motorists especially at night.

This road is an important link road as it connects to nearly a dozen major hospitals on KRS Road like PKTB, Princess Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital, Trauma Care Centre, Jayadeva Hospital, ESI Hospital, District Hospital and Government Ayurveda Hi-Tech Panchakarma Hospital, which needs good roads for commuters as well as ambulances.

Hence, I request the officials concerned to open their eyes and get these pothole-filled roads repaired/ asphalted as soon as possible so that people can have a smooth ride.

– Dr. Suhail Azam Khan, N.R. Mohalla, 25.3.2022