Plea to repair pothole-ridden road near Gurudwara
Voice of The Reader

Plea to repair pothole-ridden road near Gurudwara

March 27, 2022

Sir,

This is to draw the attention of the authorities/ Corporator/MLA concerned towards the sad state of the road from Jawa Main Road intersection upto the Gurudwara (I do not know if the area comes under Yadavagiri or Brindavan Extension).

This road is so much pothole- ridden that all vehicles need to slow down to at least 20 kmph to save our backbone from breaking. All other roads around it are at least partially asphalted but this portion of the road is left in a pathetic condition since a long time, causing nightmare to the motorists especially at night.

This road is an important link road as it connects to nearly a dozen major hospitals on KRS Road like PKTB, Princess Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital, Trauma Care Centre, Jayadeva Hospital, ESI Hospital, District Hospital and Government Ayurveda Hi-Tech Panchakarma Hospital, which needs good roads for commuters as well as ambulances.

Hence, I request the officials concerned to open their eyes and get these pothole-filled roads repaired/ asphalted as soon as possible so that people can have a smooth ride.

– Dr. Suhail Azam Khan, N.R. Mohalla, 25.3.2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching