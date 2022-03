March 27, 2022

S. Ramesh (Lambu Ramesh), a resident of Cauvery Nagar, passed away at his residence in city this afternoon. He was 57.

A bachelor, he leaves behind his brothers S. Jagadeesh and S. Suresh. Last rites will be performed at Jodi Tenginamara Burial Ground in Bannimantap at 6 pm today. [Mob: 99009-97923].