March 27, 2022

H.N. Nagarathna (61), daughter of retired Social Welfare Officer and Bodhisattva Credit Co-operative Society former President H.S. Nagappa, passed away yesterday afternoon in city.

A resident of Kuvempunagar, she leaves behind one son, two daughters and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Malalavadi Burial Grounds here this morning, according to family sources.