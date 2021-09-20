II PU supplementary exam: 29.91 pass percentage

September 20, 2021

Bengaluru: The II PU supplementary exam (2020-21) for private students, repeaters and students, who had rejected the annual exam results, has seen a pass percentage of 29.91. Announcing the results at his office in Vidhana Soudha here this morning, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh said that a total of 18,413 students had appeared for the exam, who included 17,470 private students, 592 students who rejected the 2020-21 annual exam results and 351 repeaters.

Pointing out 5,507 students of the 18,413 students who took the exam passed the exam, Nagesh said that 580 students have passed with distinction while 1,939 students have passed in first class and 1,578 in second class. The results available in the website: www.karresults.nic.in