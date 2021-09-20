II PU supplementary exam: 29.91 pass percentage
News

II PU supplementary exam: 29.91 pass percentage

September 20, 2021

Bengaluru: The II PU supplementary exam (2020-21) for private students, repeaters and students, who had rejected the annual exam results, has seen a pass percentage of 29.91. Announcing the results at his office in Vidhana Soudha here this morning, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh said that a total of 18,413 students had appeared for the exam, who included 17,470 private students, 592 students who rejected the 2020-21 annual exam results and 351 repeaters.

Pointing out 5,507 students of the 18,413 students who took the exam passed the exam, Nagesh said that 580 students have passed with distinction while 1,939 students have passed in first class and 1,578 in second class. The results available in the website: www.karresults.nic.in

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching