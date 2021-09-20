Plays are more popular than poetry in our country, says Folk Scholar

September 20, 2021

‘Bharatiya Rangasangeetha-Natakotsava – B.V. Karanth Ranganamana’ launched

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that plays are more popular than poetry in our country, Folk Scholar Krishnamurthy Hanur said that theatre is a difficult one to learn and success can be achieved in this field only through hard work and dedication.

He was speaking after inaugurating the week-long ‘Bharatiya Rangasangeetha Natakotsava – B.V. Karanth Ranganamana’ festival organised jointly by Babukodi B.V. Karanth Ranga Pratishtana and Kannada & Culture Department, Benglauru, at Rangayana premises here yesterday.

Pointing out that there is a lot of difference between cinema and plays, Krishnamurthy Hanur said that while cinemas focus on incidents that have already occurred, plays concentrate on the ones that are currently happening.

Noting that while a cinema director can rest after the cinema is ready to be screened, the play director’s role is like sitting amidst tension and anxiety, when the play is being performed.

Contending that plays have made everyone happy right from the period of Kalidasa to modern times, he said that thousands of people used to watch plays in the earlier days. But with the passage of time, people are watching TV, sitting in the comfort of their homes along with family members. Now this trend too has changed, with numerous mobile apps providing a variety of entertainment, thus creating one’s own world. Continuing, Krishnamurthy said that he has not seen anything like Mysuru’s Rangayana elsewhere. Stating that those practicing plays here reminds him of Mumbai’s famed Prithvi theatre, he said that B.V. Karanth dedicated his entire life for theatre and as such he is rightly called as Rangajangama.

Rajasthan’s noted Sufi singer Mukhtiyar Ali presenting Sufi musical concert accompanied by Waqar Younus (vocal), Dr. Deepak Paramashivan (sarangi), Ali Sher (tabla) and Rakesh Kumar (dholak). Picture below shows Rangayana artistes reciting the song ‘Solisabyaada… Gelisayyaa’ on Lord Biligiri Ranganathaswamy during the inaugural.

Rangayana Mysuru Director Addanda C. Cariappa, who presided over the inaugural, said that most people of the current generation mistake B.V. Karanth for Jnanpith awardee writer Shivaram Karanth. Recalling the pains taken by B.V. Karanth for the development of Mysuru Rangayana, he said that the great theatre icon’s bust has been installed in order to make his presence felt always.

Asserting that B.V. Karanth is an inspiration to all theatre artistes and enthusiasts alike, Cariappa said that as a Kodava, he will give everything that he has for taking Rangayana to much greater heights.

B.V. Karanth’s bust unveiled

National School of Drama (NSD), Bengaluru Director Veena Sharma Bhusanurmath unveiled the fibre-made bust of B.V. Karanth at the entrance of the premises. Speaking on the occasion, Veena Sharma Bhusanurmath said that B.V. Karanth has created a record of sorts in the hearts of the people. Asserting that Karanth will be alive as long as theatre exists, she said Karanth’s contribution for the theatre is unmatched.

Karnataka Shilpakala Academy Chairman Veeranna M. Arkasali released B.V. Karanth’s autobiography ‘Illiralaare-Allige Hogalaare’ (Neither can stay here, nor go there), while senior theatre personality and Bengaluru’s B.V. Karanth Pratishtana Managing Trustee Jayaram Patil released a memoir titled ‘Bharatiya Rangasangeetha – Natakotsava’ on the occasion.

NSD-Bengaluru Director Veena Sharma Bhusanurmath offering floral tributes after unveiling the fibre-made bust of B.V. Karanth at the entrance of the Rangayana premises yesterday. Others seen are Addanda Cariappa, Anitha Cariappa, Krishnamurthy Hanur, Jayaram Patil, Mallikarjunaswamy, Veeranna Arkasali and noted sculptor A.R. Manjunath (who made the fibre-bust of B.V. Karanth).

Noted sculptor A.R. Manjunath, who made the fibre-bust of B.V. Karanth, was felicitated.

The week-long event began with Rangayana artistes reciting the song ‘Solisabyaada… Gelisayyaa’ that focused on Lord Biligiri Ranganathaswamy.

On the first day of the event yesterday, a Sufi musical concert by Rajasthan’s noted Sufi singer Mukhtiyar Ali and troupe enthralled the audience. Ali , who was supported by Waqar Younus in vocal, was accompanied by Dr. Deepak Paramashivan on sarangi, Rakesh Kumar on dholak and Ali Sher on tabla.

Rangayana Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy and others were present. The week-long festival concludes on Sept. 26.