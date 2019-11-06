II PUC examinations from March 4 to 23

Bengaluru: The II PUC examinations will be held from March 4 to 23, 2020, according to the Pre-University Department which has announced the time-table. The exams will take place from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all the days, according to PU Department Director M. Kanagavalli.
|4.03.2020
|History, Physics, Basic Maths
|5.03.2020
|Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French
|6.03.2020
|Karnatak Music, Hindustani Music
|7.03.2020
|Business Studies, Sociology, Chemistry
|9.03.2020
|Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty & Wellness
|10.03.2020
|Urdu
|11.03.2020
|Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Mathematics
|12.03.2020
|Geography
|13.03.2020
|Education
|14.03.2020
|Psychology, Electronics, Computer Science
|16.03.2020
|Logic, Geology, Home Science
|17.03.2020
|Economics, Biology
|18.03.2020
|Hindi
|19.03.2020
|Kannada
|20.03.2020
|Sanskrit
|21.03.2020
|Political Science, Statistics
|23.03.2020
|English
