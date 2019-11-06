II PUC examinations from March 4 to 23
II PUC examinations from March 4 to 23

November 6, 2019

Bengaluru: The II PUC examinations will be held from March 4 to 23, 2020, according to the Pre-University Department which has announced the time-table. The exams will take place from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all the days, according to PU Department Director M. Kanagavalli. 

4.03.2020History, Physics, Basic Maths
5.03.2020Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French
6.03.2020Karnatak Music, Hindustani Music
7.03.2020Business Studies, Sociology, Chemistry
9.03.2020Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty & Wellness
10.03.2020Urdu
11.03.2020Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Mathematics
12.03.2020Geography
13.03.2020Education
14.03.2020Psychology, Electronics, Computer Science
16.03.2020Logic, Geology, Home Science
17.03.2020Economics, Biology
18.03.2020Hindi
19.03.2020Kannada
20.03.2020Sanskrit
21.03.2020Political Science, Statistics
23.03.2020English

