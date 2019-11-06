Ghar Wapsi for former MP C.H. Vijayshankar

November 6, 2019

Bengaluru: Former MP C.H.Vijayshankar, who quit the Congress party a few days ago, rejoined the BJP at the party headquarters in Malleswaram, here in the presence of Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa and State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, CM B.S.Yediyurappa said that Vijayshankar, who was associated with the BJP for over two decades earlier, had left the party for his own reasons. But now he has realised his mistake and has returned to the BJP fold after a brief gap, he said and added that Vijayshankar’s return will give a boost to the party in Mysuru region.

Vijayshankar said that he was very much apologetic for having quit the party just before last year’s Assembly Polls and added that he was delighted to return to the BJP, his parent party. Expressing regret for having quit the BJP after serving it for many years, Vijayshankar said that quitting the BJP was a black spot in his long political career. Maintaining that he has returned to the party without any pre-conditions, the senior leader promised that he would never desert the BJP again.

Vijayshankar, a two-time former MP, was also an MLA from Hunsur in the 90’s and served as a Minister in the earlier B.S.Yediyurappa Government in 2010-11, while being an MLC then. Now that he has returned, the BJP may consider fielding him from Hunsur Assembly segment which is going to the bypolls on Dec.5.

Former Minister C.P. Yogeshwar, Mysuru District BJP President M. Shivanna,former MLC B.J.Puttaswamy and other top party leaders were present.

