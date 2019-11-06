BSY tape: Supreme Court says NO to Congress’ plea

November 6, 2019

Mysuru: In a blow to the Congress, the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to consider a plea by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to take into record a clip containing a purported conversation of Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa before delivering it’s judgement on the disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs.

The Apex Court said no order was required in the application filed by KPCC since the judgement on a batch of petitions filed by rebel MLAs from the Congress and JD(S) against their disqualification by the then

Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar, had been reserved on Oct. 25. However, the bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana told Congress leader and senior advocate Kapil Sibal that they would look into it.

“Allow us to deliver the judgement. You have extensively covered everything in the arguments”, the Bench also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Krishna Murari told Sibal. The Court also said that the judgement in the matter will be out soon.

The Congress had approached the Apex Court with a video that went viral, which showed Yediyurappa responding to opposition within the BJP for giving tickets to rebel MLAs for the Dec.5 bypolls to 15 seats.

