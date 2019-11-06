BSY tape: Supreme Court says NO to Congress’ plea
News

BSY tape: Supreme Court says NO to Congress’ plea

November 6, 2019

Mysuru:  In a blow to the Congress, the Supreme Court  on Tuesday refused to consider a plea by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to take into record a clip containing a purported conversation of Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa  before delivering it’s judgement on the disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs.

The Apex Court said no order was required in the application filed by KPCC since the judgement on a batch of petitions filed by rebel MLAs from the Congress and JD(S) against their disqualification by the then 

Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar, had been reserved on Oct. 25. However, the bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana  told Congress leader and senior advocate Kapil Sibal that they would look into it.

“Allow us to deliver the judgement. You have extensively covered everything in the arguments”, the Bench  also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Krishna Murari told Sibal. The Court also said that the judgement in the matter will be out soon.

The Congress had approached the Apex Court with a video that went viral, which showed Yediyurappa responding to opposition within the BJP for giving tickets to rebel MLAs for the Dec.5 bypolls to 15 seats.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching