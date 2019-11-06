Mobile phones banned in CM’s residence and office

November 6, 2019

Bengaluru: Getting alert after a video went viral that purportedly showed Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa responding to opposition within his party, the BJP, giving tickets to rebel MLAs who quit their seats that paved the way for the formation of the BJP Government in the State, the CMO’s office has banned people from carrying cell phones to the CM’s private residence, the CM’s Home Office ‘Krishna’ and chambers in Vidhana Soudha.

Even the party leaders, Ministers and officials cannot carry their cell phones while attending party meetings and other meetings concerned with the administration, it is learnt.

Accordingly the members of the public, officials, Ministers, MLAs, MPs and other people representatives who wish to meet the Chief Minister, have to hand over their mobile phones to the Police who are on guard at the spot.

This action is aimed at preventing unscrupulous recording of private and important meetings where political issues are discussed indoors, according to sources.

