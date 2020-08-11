Illegal drawing of water: VV Water Works seize pumpsets

August 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The officials of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW), who raided several houses at Kurubarahalli for illegally pumping of water from the main water pipeline using water pumps, have seized the water pumps.

The MCC and VVWW officials, with the help of Police and area Corporator, not only raided the houses and seized the water pumps, but also issued a stern warning of initiating legal action if the illegal activity repeats again.

The officials, who raided houses on 1st, 2nd and 3rd crosses at Kurubarahalli, seized eight water pumps that were being used to draw water illegally.

VVWW Water Supply Workshop (East Sub-Division) Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) B.G. Vinaykumar, speaking to Star of Mysore, said that several warnings were given to stop drawing water illegally, but the warnings were ignored and illegal drawing of water continued. Hence, raids were conducted yesterday and water pumps that were being used to illegally pump water were seized.

He further said that if the people continue the illegal activity, penalty would be imposed on them and added that the operation to stop illegal pumping of water would continue.

Pointing out that there were several complaints pertaining to illegal drawing of water across the city, Vinaykumar said that two vehicles to go around the city to keep a watch on such illegal activity was launched on June 26 and added that one vehicle would go around area coming under the East Sub-Division and the other would go around areas coming under the West Sub-Division.