Divorce issue: Man stabs wife in Advocate’s office

August 11, 2020

Periyapatna: An issue pertaining to a divorce case resulted in a man stabbing his wife with a knife at the advocate’s office in Periyapatna yesterday.

The man, who stabbed his wife, is 33-year-old Raghu of Honnur village, while the woman has been identified as 26-year-old Mamatha. While Mamatha has been admitted to K.R. Hospital at Mysuru in a serious condition, Raghu has surrendered to the Police.

Raghu had married Mamatha of Chapparadalli village eight years ago and were residing at Bylakuppe. The couple has two children and were leading a happy life. But about two months ago, Mamatha had gone missing and appeared before Bylakuppe Police along with her lover identified as Arun after a few days.

She (Mamatha) had given a written statement to the Police stating that she would be going with her lover and left the Police Station, according to the Police.

After Mamatha left with her lover, the two children were staying with Raghu.

After mutual consent, Raghu and Mamatha had come to the office of Advocate K. Bhaskar at Periyapatna to apply for divorce. The advocate, after obtaining their signatures, left for the Court to file a divorce case, it is learnt.

Soon after advocate Bhaskar left, an argument began between Raghu and Mamatha. When the argument escalated, Raghu allegedly took out a knife and stabbed Mamatha several times in the advocate’s office.

Assuming Mamatha to be dead, Raghu went to the Police Station and surrendered himself.

The public, who saw Mamatha lying in a pool of blood at the advocate’s office, admitted her to Periyapatna General Hospital, where she was provided first-aid and was later rushed to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru, where she is said to be battling for life.

Based on the complaint filed by advocate Bhaskar, the Police, who have arrested Raghu, have registered a case and are investigating.

Meanwhile, Circle Inspector Pradeep told Star of Mysore that after the advocate left for the Court from his Office, the couple, who was still in the advocate’s office, began to argue and Raghu in a fit of rage stabbed Mamatha.