JSS Ayurveda Hospital releases immune boosting kit

August 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji released Ayurvedic immune boosting kit of JSS Ayurveda Hospital, at a programme organised at Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill here yesterday.

Speaking after releasing the kit, Suttur Seer said, “Ayurveda has given equal importance to both preventive and curative measures for the maintenance of our health. Herbs, which are the main ingredients in ancient Ayurvedic medical system, cause no side effects to the patients. In the present situation, it is very important to have good immunity to effectively combat Corona infection. This immune boosting kit containing various Ayurvedic herbs and enhances our body’s natural defence mechanism. Chyawanprash is a comprehensive herbal tonic. This antioxidant-rich health supplement promotes health and longevity. Additionally, Swamala compound contains gold and silver. Haridra rasa (turmeric extract) has anti-inflammatory, anti-infective and antiseptic properties and enhances the body’s defence mechanism when taken with warm milk. Kashaya churna containing tulsi, ginger, cinnamon, Maricha, Ashwagandha, Guduchi, Vidanga, Yashtimadhu and Pippali and having antioxidant properties improve general health. Rakshogna Dhoopa contains guggulu, neem leaves, Haritaki, Vacha, White Mustard, barley and sambrani. Fumigation prevents microbes and harmful pathogens in the environment. Anu Taila nasal drops cleanses, purifies and strengthens the nasal passage.”

Executive Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha Dr. C.G. Betsurmath explained the salient features of immunity kit and said that the immunity kit is now available at JSS Ayurveda Hospital on Lalithadri Road, JSS Jan Aushadhi Store in JSS Old Hospital premises and JSS Hospital on MG Road.

JSS Ayurveda College Principal Sarveshwara, JSS Mahavidyapeetha’s Shivakumaraswamy, staff members of JSS Ayurveda Hospital and others were present.