Re-opening Bharachukki Falls and Dargah

Coronavirus Update, News

August 11, 2020

Chamarajanagar DC orders preparations

Chamarajanagar: With the Government announcing COVID-19 lockdown relaxations in phases and measures for gradual opening up of the tourism sector, Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. M.R. Ravi has directed officials to make preparations for opening the famous Bharachukki Falls and the nearby Dargah for tourists by Thursday.

Due to lockdown, Bharachukki Falls on Chamarajanagar district side along Chamarajanagar-Mandya border (Gaganachukki, the twin of Bharachukki Falls, is located on Mandya district side) and the famous Dargah located close to it, were shut for visitors a few months ago after the Government declared a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Speaking at a meeting held in this regard at Chamarajanagar on Sunday, Dr. Ravi said that Bharachukki Falls usually attracts a lot of tourists every year and with the falls regaining its full glory due to copious rainfall in catchment areas and huge discharges from Dams, the authorities must make all necessary preparations for re- opening the falls to tourists.

Referring to wild elephant menace during evenings at Bharachukki, he said that officials have brought to his notice that elephants have destroyed railings at some points around the falls. 

He directed the officials to repair or replace the destroyed railings. Also, the toilets and drinking water facilities at the tourist spot must be kept ready. 

Dr. Ravi also instructed the Police to erect signboards and provide parking facilities for tourists. Stressing on the need for tourists to follow COVID-19 measures such as wearing of face masks, maintenance of physical distancing and use of hand sanitisers, he said that all safety and security measures must be put in place at the spot.

As far as Dargah is concerned, he said that measures must be taken for ensuring hygiene at the spot, safety of visitors and vehicle parking facilities. He directed the officials to visit the spot and submit a report in this regard.

Additional SP Anita Haddannanavar, Assistant Commissioner Nikhita M. Chinnaswamy, M.M. Hills Wildlife Division Conservator of Forests V. Yedukondalu and other officials were present.

