Sugar baron garlands Krishnaraja Wadiyar Statue in city ahead of puja at Pandavapura Sugar factory

August 11, 2020

Mandya District Minister K.C. Narayanagowda, MP Sumalatha, Melukote MLA C.S. Puttaraju and a host of Seers attend reopening ceremony

Mysore/Mysuru: Ahead of the re-opening ceremony of Pandavapura Sahakara Sakkare Karkhane (PSSK) at Pandavapura in Mandya District today, Chairman of Nirani Sugars (MRN Group) Murugesh Nirani, a BJP MLA from Bilgi in Bagalkot District, who has taken over the Sugar factory on a 40-year lease, garlanded the statue of the erstwhile Mysore Maharaja Sri Krishnaraja Waidyar at K.R. Circle in the heart of the city this morning as a tribute to the visionary ruler.

Speaking to presspersons, Nirani, also a former Minister, said that he has chosen the day (Aug.11) for the re-opening of the decades-old PSSK which was closed for years, to mark Krishna Janmashtami and also his own birthday.

Pointing out that PSSK will re-open today with performance of puja for Boilers and Bhoomi Puja for enhancement of the existing crushing capacity of 3,500 tonnes per day to 5,000, he said that he is blessed to get the factory located in Mysuru region and serve the people of Mysuru and Mandya districts.

Maintaining that sugarcane crushing will commence in the factory by Aug.20, he said that he was hopeful that the revival of the factory would greatly help in changing the economic fortunes of the farming community of Mandya district.

Stating that PSSK has so far received 12,000 applications from unemployed youths for jobs, he said that such a huge number of applications show the gravity of unemployment problem and he would strive his best for boosting rural economy.

Srirama Sugar Factory

Referring to his takeover of Chunchanakatte’s Srirama Sugar Factory too, the sugar baron said that he is the lone bidder for the factory and he was cent percent hopeful of bagging the contract for running the factory on a 40-year lease just like that of PSSK.

Replying to a query on his reported attempts to take over the prestigious MySugar at Mandya as well, he said that he will bid for it once the Government invites tenders.The highest bidder will bag the tender and the process will be conducted in a fair and transparent manner, he added.

MLA L.Nagendra, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa and other local party leaders were present on the occasion.