350 total infected in Mandya; 289 cured, 61 active cases

June 18, 2020

Mandya: The Mumbai link continues to haunt Mandya where many COVID-19 positive cases are travelling from the neighbouring State. Yesterday, six Mumbai returnees and a patient with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) tested positive in Mandya taking the total positive cases to 350, a record in itself for Mysuru region.

All the Mumbai returnees have their roots in K.R. Pet and Pandavapura and were working in Maharashtra. They returned to their hometown as Mumbai is turning out to be a hotbed of Coronavirus. All the positive cases have been admitted to the designated COVID hospital (Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences). 289 patients have been discharged so far and there are 61 active cases.

In all, 13,107 tests have been conducted in Mandya so far and 12,290 have tested negative. Test results of 480 persons are awaited. 5,312 persons are under home quarantine and 480 are in institutional quarantine, said a press release from the Mandya District Administration.