BMTC employee tests positive in Mysuru; 15 active cases

June 18, 2020

Primary contact of BMTC staff visits Nanjangud Rural Police Station; premises sanitised, barricaded

Mysore/Mysuru: One more person tested positive for COVID-19 on June 16 (but was reported on June 17), taking the total active positive in Mysuru to 15.

The victim is 35-year-old male patient (P) 7553. An employee of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), he had travelled from Bengaluru to Hura village in Nanjangud. He had come to the village last week to see his wife who is staying at a house inside Kittur Rani Chennamma Hostel premises.

Three days back he developed fever and his throat swabs were sent to laboratory for tests. Later when the results came out, the BMTC employee tested positive. With the fresh case, the total (cumulative) cases in Mysuru has increased to 121. Of all, 106 patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, a high alert was sounded in Nanjangud Rural Police Station following reports of a primary contact of P-7553 visiting the Station. As soon as the news spread, the Police Station staff were vacated from the building and the premises sanitised.

Interestingly, after sanitisation, barricades were put up at the entrance of the Station to prevent people from unnecessarily visiting the Station. Dy.SP Prabhakar Rao Shinde clarified to ‘Star of Mysore’ that the COVID positive person had not visited the Police Station.

“Our inquiries pointed out that a person who had partied with the positive person (P-7553) two days back (a primary contact) had visited the Police Station. Though these are unconfirmed reports, we have taken enough precautions and have sanitised the entire Station,” he said.

This particular patient — P-7553 – had visited many places in Hura village and had partied with his friends before falling ill. As soon as he tested positive, Health Department officials called him over phone to ascertain his location. He, however, did not reveal his location but he was spotted near Basaveshwara temple on Hullahalli Road. He was caught by the officials who traced his cell phone location. He was immediately shifted to the designated COVID-19 Hospital on KRS Road.