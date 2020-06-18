MySugar to start crushing in July second week: Mandya DC
June 18, 2020

Mandya: A week after Sugar Minister Shivaram Hebbar visited MySugar Mill and asked the authorities to make preparations to re-start sugarcane crushing, Mandya DC Dr. M.V. Venkatesh on Tuesday directed the officials to take all measures for starting crushing in the second week of July itself.

Presiding over a meeting of officials of all concerned Departments at his office on Tuesday, Dr. Venkatesh said that officials must maintain good contact with the farming community and address their issues. Pointing out that it is important to ensure that cane growers are not pushed to sell their crop to factories in other districts, he said that officials should focus on employment generation.

The DC also directed Koppa Sugar Mill and ChamSugar Mill to pay dues to farmers by June 25.

Food and Civil Supplies Joint Director Kumuda Sharath, Joint Director of Agriculture Chandrasekhar and other officials were present.

