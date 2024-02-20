Illuminate 2.0 highlights new technology frontiers

February 20, 2024

Mysuru: Illuminate 2.0, a collaborative initiative by L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) and the National Institute of Engineering (NIE) in Mysuru, illuminated the vibrant city with a convergence of industry leaders and innovators, sharing invaluable insights and perspectives.

The event, held on Feb. 17 at the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Convocation Hall in city witnessed distinguished speakers K.S. Ramesh, Senior Vice-President of Ather Energy and A. Thiagarajan, Project Specialist – Statue of Unity, L&T Construction, captivating the audience with their diverse experiences from the realms of technology, innovation, and engineering excellence.

Immersive and interactive sessions explored the latest frontiers of technological advancements across industries and domains. Ramesh underscored the burgeoning impact and sustainability benefits of electric vehicles, envisioning their potential to revolutionise global mobility.

Thiagarajan delved into the design and construction saga of the world’s tallest statue — The Statue of Unity in Gujarat — unveiling the transformative technologies and initiatives that facilitated its record-time realisation.

The audience, comprising scientists, engineers, industry leaders, government dignitaries, academia, students, and media representatives, was deeply engaged in the captivating narratives unveiling the extraordinary stories behind today’s monumental creations.

In a fireside chat moderated by Rajeev Gupta, CFO of LTTS, speakers further explored the role of engineering in fostering significant growth while upholding performance, quality and reliability standards, leaving a resonating message to aspiring engineers — pursue a passion to scale new heights.

Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member at LTTS said, “Through illuminate, our flagship industry-academia interface initiative, LTTS aims to foster unmatched excellence and innovation spirit among young engineers and technologists. The first-hand experiences and insights shared in the vibrant city of Mysuru reaffirm our belief in sustainable growth paradigms nurtured through continuous stakeholder engagement.”

Dr. Rohini Nagapadma, Principal, NIE, said, “We are delighted to partake in the second edition of Illuminate with LTTS. Our speakers this year instilled inspiration through first-hand accounts of ingenuity and innovation shaping India’s growth. A key takeaway is the imperative of synergising talent development and problem-solving within academic and skill-development initiatives.”

The inaugural edition of Illuminate witnessed the presence of Dr. Mylaswami Annadurai, renowned as the “Moon Man of India,” and Sudhanshu Mani, the visionary behind the Vande Bharat Express trains.