Illuminated signage atop Chamundi Hill to attract voters this poll season

Mysuru:  SVEEP Co-ordinating Officer and ZP CEO K. Jyothi has said that awareness on voting would be created among people through an illuminated signboard atop Chamundi Hill with Lok Sabha polls round-the-corner.

Addressing a meeting of officials at ZP premises here on Wednesday, Jyothi said that on the lines of ‘Suswagatha’ and ‘Welcome’ signboards atop the Hill installed with illumination during Dasara, a message reading, ‘Your Vote – Your Right’ would be installed now. She suggested the Officers to install voter awareness signboards at all important Circles in the district which should be put up at tribal settlements and also displayed on KSRTC buses and Nandini milk packets. She told SVEEP Officers to arrange street plays with folk troupes to create awareness on voting this poll season.

March 15, 2019

