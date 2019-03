Increase in frequency of MEMU Special Train

KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru to run 6 days in a week with revised train timings from Mar. 18

Mysuru: Train No. 06575 / 06576 KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru – KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special will run with revised timings on six days a week instead of four days a week on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday instead of Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday with effect from Mar.18.

Train No. 06575 KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru MEMU Special will leave from KSR Bengaluru at 17:20 hrs instead of 19:50 hrs and reach Mysuru at 20:20 hrs instead of 22:40 hrs on every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Enroute, the train will arrive/depart .Krishnadevaraya Halt 17:26/17:27 hrs, Nayandahalli -17:31/17:32 hrs, Jnanabharathi Halt – 17:35/17:36 hrs, Kengeri- 17:41/17:42 hrs, Hejjala-17:50/17:51 hrs, Bidadi-17:57/17:58 hrs, Ketohalli Halt-18:05/18:06 hrs, Ramanagaram-18:13/18:14 hrs, Channapattana-18:24/18:25 hrs, Maddur-18:47/18:48 hrs, Mandya-19:06/19:08hrs, Pandavapura-19:38/19:39 hrs, Srirangapatna-19:46/19:47 hrs and Nagahalli – 19:54/19:55 hrs.

Train No. 06576 Mysuru – KSR Bengaluru City MEMU Special will leave Mysuru at 20:30 hrs instead of 23:05 hrs and reach KSR Bengaluru at 23:25 hrs instead of 01:50 hrs on every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Enroute the train will arrive / depart Srirangapatna-20:47/20:48 hrs, Pandavapura-20:54/20:55 hrs, Mandya-21:23/21:24 hrs, Maddur-21:43/21:44 hrs, Channapattana-22:02/22:03 hrs, Ramanagaram-22:13/22:14 hrs Kengeri- 22:43/22:44 hrs and Nayandahalli -22:50/22:51 hrs.