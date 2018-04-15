In 3 days, Kumaraswamy to cover Chamundeshwari’s 100 villages

Mysuru: Even as Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency has turned into prestigious battleground between Congress and JD(S), with Chief Minster Siddharamaiah announcing that he would be contesting from Chamundeshwari, JD(S) State President and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy kicked-off his second round of poll campaign in the constituency yesterday.

The three-day campaign rally covering nearly 100 villages in the Constituency commenced with Kumaraswamy garlanding Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue in front of Town Hall and later offering prayers at Sri Nanneshwara Temple in Hinkal along with the Party’s sitting MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD).

The Road Show, which was part of the campaign rally started from Hinkal on the outskirts of the city where hundreds of JD(S) workers and leaders offered garlands to Kumaraswamy, while women offered a ‘Purnakumbha Swagata.’

The JD(S) leader held Road Shows in a specially designed vehicle ‘Vikasa Vahini’ in 27 villages including Kote Hundi, Kenchalagudu, D. Saluhundi, Madduru Hundi, Chuncharayanahundi and Beerihundi among others.

Earlier, speaking to press persons after garlanding Dr. Ambedkar statue at Town Hall, Kumaraswamy said that the people of the State had decided to make him a King and thus he will not be King Maker.

Ridiculing the decision of the CM to contest from two seats, he said that fearing defeat in Chamundeshwari, Siddharamaiah has decided to contest form Badami Constituency.

Exuding confidence that GTD will win by a huge margin, he dismissed pre-poll surveys being telecast by news channels saying that the JD(S) will be the King and not King Maker.

Claiming that he had done more development works in Chamundeshwari when compared to others, he said that the image of the party has enhanced and the people are looking for an alternative to the BJP and Congress. Accusing the Chief Minister of neglecting Chamundeshwari Constituency, he appealed to the people to vote for JD(S) so that the party can come to power on its own.

Amidst his poll campaign in the segment, Kumaraswamy took a break to attend ‘Kumaraparva’ rally at H.D. Kote.

Today, the JD(S) leader will cover 33 villages including Lingambudhipalya, Alanahalli, Kalastawadi and Siddalingapura. On the third day tomorrow (Apr.16), he will cover a total of 38 villages including Belavadi, Kallur Naganahalli, Huyilalu and Bommanahalli, besides holding a road show at Hootagalli in the outskirts of the city. Kumaraswamy will hold road shows in all the villages travelling in his customised ‘Vikasa Vahini’ vehicle. The former CM will use another smaller customised vehicle in villages having narrow roads.

Siddu to campaign from tomorrow

Close on the heels of JD(S) State President H.D. Kumaraswamy’s three-day campaign in Chamundeshwari, Chief Minster Siddharamaiah, who is camping in Delhi to finalise the Congress list, has decided to campaign in Chamundeshwari segment for five days starting from tomorrow.

The Chief Minister is expected to reach Mysuru by flight and will start his second leg of campaign in Chamundeshwari from Monday.

Siddharamaiah is likely to cover four hoblis and prominent villages other than knocking the doors of Veerashaiva, Dalit, Nayaka and other community leaders.

The CM is likely to campaign in Chamundeshwari till Apr.20.

He will also hold meetings with leaders of Varuna Constituency and will campaign for his son Dr. Yathindra, who is taking on B.Y. Vijayendra, son of BJP State President and former CM B.S. Yeddyurappa, according to a source.