HDK poised to win from Mandya

June 4, 2024

JD(S) making a strong comeback after five-year gap

Mandya: Celebrations in Mandya reached an all-time high with party workers of both JD(S) and BJP coming on to streets following the possible victory of JD(S) State President and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy from Mandya LS Constituency.

Kumaraswamy, contesting as an NDA candidate, had polled 7,04,893 votes against Congress candidate Venkataramane Gowda (Star Chandru), who had secured 4,46,686 votes. The ex-CM was leading by 2,58,207 votes.

Having lost six out of seven Assembly seats in the Assembly Polls held last year, Kumaraswamy’s possible victory will ensure that JD(S) makes a strong comeback in the district. It may be recalled that JD(S) had to face a humiliating defeat in 2019 LS polls when Nikhil Kumaraswamy lost to actress Sumalatha Ambarish, an independent candidate, by a margin of 1,25,876 votes.

During the LS Polls held this year, MP Sumalatha, who had extended her support to the BJP, sacrificed her seat after BJP decided to leave the Constituency to the JD(S).

After having joined NDA prior to the LS elections, JD(S) contested in three LS seats — Mandya, Kolar and Hassan. However, the party could manage to win two seats from Mandya and Kolar. MP Prajwal Revanna, who is currently in SIT’s custody, is set to lose from Hassan to Congress candidate Shreyas Patel.

Speaking to media persons in Mandya, Kumaraswamy thanked the party workers of both JD(S) and BJP and also the voters. “NDA could have won 4-5 seats more but because of our minor mistakes we lost them. Moreover, having lost Hassan has come as a big shock,” he added.