Devikere Road atop Chamundi Hill re-opened for traffic

June 4, 2024

PWD officials remove the gate installed by erstwhile Mysore Royal Family amid Police security

Mysore/Mysuru: Now, the residents of Nayakara Beedhi can pass through Devikere Road atop Chamundi Hill with ease, as the gate installed by erstwhile Mysore royal family has been removed by Public Works Department (PWD) amid heavy Police cover on Monday.

This follows the memorandum submitted by Nayakara Beedhi residents of the hill, acting on which, both the District Administration and Taluk Administration had directed the PWD officials to remove the gate. An earth moving vehicle was deployed to remove the gate, re-opening the Devikere Road for traffic, with K.R. Police providing security to avoid any untoward incidents.

A year-and-a-half ago, the Mysore royal family had installed the gate, following the complaints of unabated menace of drunkards and unruly youths, who had turned the area around Devikere, a safe haven for illicit activities, thus restricting the entry of all people.

However, it had turned into a severe inconvenience for the residents of Nayakara Beedhi, who had raised objection in this regard, for the very stretch of road connecting their locality from the main road of the Hill.

M. Mahadeva Swamy, a former member of Chamundi Hill Gram Panchayat, had also written to the Tahsildar of Mysuru on May 6 this year, with a requisition to remove the gate installed by Mysore royal family, near Devikere, explaining how it has become difficult even to access the graveyard near Devikere.

Similar was the inconvenience faced by school vans, ambulances and LPG cylinder distribution vehicles, he had stated, explaining the hardship faced by the local residents for the last one-and-a-half years.