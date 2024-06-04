NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna tastes defeat in Hassan 
News

NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna tastes defeat in Hassan 

June 4, 2024

Shreyas Patel of Congress leads by over 43,000 votes

Hassan: Suspended JD(S) MP and Hassan NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna, who is in the dock for sleaze videos, lost the LS polls to Congress  candidate Shreyas Patel by over 43,000 votes, the counting of which was taken up  this morning.

Prajwal Revanna, the son of former Minister H.D. Revanna, who had fled the country soon after the voting on Apr. 26, had hit national headlines for all the wrong reasons. The State Congress Government had formed an SIT to probe the sexual abuse charges against Prajwal and  issued lookout notices after he went absconding.

However, Prajwal, who returned to India from Germany  in the early hours of May 31, was arrested by an all woman SIT team at KIAL,Bengaluru.

Now, Prajwal who had won the Hassan seat in 2019 LS polls, lost to Shreyas Patel of the Congress. The Congress won the seat, which is considered as a JD(S) stronghold,  after a gap of 25 years.

Soon as the counting of votes was taken up at 8 am, the seat witnessed a see-saw battle between Prajwal — grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda and Shreyas — grandson of former Hassan MP Puttaswamy Gowda, an arch political rival of H.D. Deve Gowda, who had won from the Congress nearly 30 years ago.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching