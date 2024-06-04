Yaduveer leaves counting centre confident of victory

June 4, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the BJP-JD(S) candidate for the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha seat, left the vote Counting Centre at Maharani’s College of Commerce and Management in Vinayakanagar (Paduvarahalli) around 9.30 am after examining the counting process for some time.

Arriving at the counting venue early in the morning, Yaduveer greeted supporters outside before visiting the designated room for candidates. This room was equipped with giant TV screens displaying live visuals of the counting process. Congress candidate M. Lakshmana also entered the room shortly thereafter.

After observing the process for a while, Yaduveer toured other designated areas for candidates. Soon after, he left the counting centre. When reporters inquired about his departure, Yaduveer remarked, “The entire counting process has been arranged well and I find no lapse on the part of the officers. They must be complimented for an orderly arrangement. I don’t see my necessity here as the process is going on smoothly.”

When questioned about his chances of winning the MP seat, Yaduveer expressed his confidence, stating, “I am fully confident of the people bestowing their faith in me. I will come back to the Counting Centre later.”

Yaduveer later arrived at K.R. Circle to garland the statue of Rajarshi Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in honour of the 140th birth anniversary of the erstwhile Mysore ruler.