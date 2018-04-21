In five years, Chief Minister got richer by Rs.6.75 crore

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has declared assets to the tune of Rs.20.36 crore, an increase of Rs.6.75 crore, when compared to Rs.13.61 crore assets he had declared during 2013 elections.

In Varuna, his son, Dr.Yathindra has declared a wealth of Rs.32 crore including movable properties worth Rs.4 crore and immovable properties worth Rs.8.89 crore. He has a fixed deposit of Rs.92.42 lakh and two commercial complexes in Bengaluru worth Rs.18.5 crore.

According to the affidavit submitted yesterday while filing his nomination papers, Siddharamaiah owns immovable assets worth Rs.15.65 crore and moveable assets worth Rs.4.71 crore. It includes assets worth Rs.11.2 crore in his name, moveable assets of Rs.3.9 crore and immovable properties worth Rs.7.3 crore. However, he owes Rs.2.59 crore to banks and individuals including his wife Parvathi, so also his wife owes Rs.2.26 crore. He has no criminal case or civil cases against him.

Siddharamaiah has Rs.41.78 lakh in hand, that includes Rs.14.92 lakh (State Bank of India, Vidhana Soudha branch, Bengaluru), Rs.21.77 lakh at Syndicate Bank, Vijayanagar in Bengaluru and Rs.7.08 lakh at Vijaya Bank, Kuvempunagar in Mysuru.

While his wife has Rs.5.98 lakh in two banks — Rs.21,151 at Corporation Bank, Basaveshwara Nagar and Rs.5.77 lakh at Syndicate Bank, Vijayanagar branch, both in Bengaluru. While in the name of Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), they have Rs.27,663 at The Mysore Cooperative Bank Limited and Rs.1.02 lakh at Vijaya Bank, Kuvempunagar branch in Mysuru.

Siddharamaiah has no fixed deposits, while his wife has an FD of Rs.4.41 lakh at Corporation Bank in Bengaluru and Rs.8 lakh at Syndicate Bank, transferred from her late mother Mahadevamma, totalling Rs.12.41 lakh in FDs.

Siddharamaiah also has no savings to his credit, while his wife has invested Rs.4.02 lakh on various LIC policies. The share amount of HUF at Mysore Merchants Cooperative Bank Limited is valued at Rs.20,000.

Interestingly, he has advanced a loan of Rs.2.26 crore to his wife, Rs.78 lakh to his younger son Dr. Yathindra, Rs.8.10 lakh to ‘I Fitness’ and Rs.6.15 lakh to Lab India Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

The only vehicle he owns is a 2008-make Toyota Innova while. He has 350 grams gold valued at Rs.10.5 lakh, two kg silver wares worth Rs.90,000 and house-hold articles worth Rs.1.5 lakh.

Parvathi has more gold when compared to her husband. She has 540 gram gold and 4.5 kg silver valuables.

Dr. Yathindra has more gold than his parents, as he has 610 gram gold worth Rs.18.3 lakh and silver 5.7 kg worth Rs.2.13 lakh, followed by household articles worth Rs.2.25 lakh and amount due on sale from agricultural proceeds worth Rs.11.23 lakh.

In the list of immovable assets, he owns four acres and four guntas of land at survey number 61, Hosahalli village, Varuna hobli, Mysuru taluk, purchased at the cost of Rs.2.75 lakh and now valued at Rs.10 lakh. A building on West of Chord Road in Bengaluru worth Rs.5 crore, while his wife has been gifted a land worth Rs.5 lakh from her brother Mallikarjuna Swamy at Kesare village in Mysuru. He owns a 120×80 square feet site at Kuvempunagar Mysuru worth Rs.4.5 crore and flat worth Rs.1.25 crore at Malleswaram in Bengaluru.