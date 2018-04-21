MLA G.T. Devegowda got wealthier by Rs.27.42 crore

Mysuru: In five years, the assets of Chamundeshwari MLA 63-year-old G.T. Devegowda has increased by Rs.27.42 crore. In 2013, his family assets were pegged at Rs.12.33 crore.

In his affidavit submitted before the Returning Officer while filing his nomination papers yesterday, G.T. Devegowda’s assets have increased to Rs.39.76 crore. Devegowda, who has studied till 8th Standard, has a movable property of Rs.84.76 lakh and a cash of Rs.2.96 lakh. His wife K. Lalitha has Rs.73.83 lakh worth movable property.

The family has not invested either in share market or in mutual funds. Devegowda has insurance policies worth Rs.5.50 lakh and his wife has policies worth Rs.2.62 lakh. He has lent a land advance loan of Rs.46 lakh and owns a scooter and a car. His wife also owns another car.

Devegowda has claimed that he is an agriculturist and he has 100 grams of gold worth Rs.2.50 lakh and his wife has 400 grams of gold worth Rs.10 lakh. They own silverwares worth 8 kilograms of silver worth Rs.4 lakh. He owns agricultural land in seven places including 2.12 acres at Gungralchatra and 10 acres at Ratnahalli.

He owns non-agricultural land at Huilalu village, a house site at Vijayanagar Fourth Stage, a site in the name of his wife at Dattagalli. He does not own any commercial complexes. He owns a house at Vijayanagar First Stage and one more house at Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru. The market value of the houses is Rs. 2.25 crore and Rs. 7 crore.

Devegowda’s wife owns a residential building at Hunsur that is worth Rs.90 lakh and has movable properties worth Rs.1.50 crore. The MLA has immovable property worth Rs.13.69 crore. He has obtained a loan of Rs.4.93 crore from Corporation Bank Vontikoppal and also has given Rs.1.46 crore to his son as loan.