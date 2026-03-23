‘Include lessons on Wadiyars in State curriculum’

March 23, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The history of Wadiyars and their administration which till date is considered as a model for the development works should be a part of the syllabus at the primary education, said industrialist Dr. M. Jagannath Shenoy.

Speaking after inaugurating ‘Kurukshetra’ gamaka recital programme organised as part of Chamaraja Wadiyar X Jayanti celebrations by Sri Krishna Gana Sabha at Alwar Kala Bhavana in Gokulam 3rd Stage yesterday, he said that the rulers of Wadiyar Dynasty contributed for development works in every department including industry, irrigation, primary education, higher education and construction of KRS dam.

“It is unfortunate that the State Government has been neglecting the contributions of Wadiyar Dynasty,” he said urging the State Government to include lessons on Mysore Wadiyars in the syllabus.

The then ruler Chamaraja Wadiyar X was a great patron of classical music with Veene Seshanna, Mysore Vasudevacharya and other great scholars being a part of the Royal Court. During the rule of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the development works were at the peak and the next ruler Jayachamaraja Wadiyar also followed on a similar path, said Dr. Shenoy reiterating his stand on introducing Mysore Wadiyars to students at primary level.

Senior scholar Vid. V. Nanjundaswamy also spoke about the contributions of Wadiyar Dynasty in the field of art, culture and music.

This was followed by gamaka recital by Vidu. Shubha Raghavendra and interpretation by Dr. Kru.Pa. Manjunath.

Sri Krishna Gana Sabha President B.S. Sridhara Raj Urs and others were present on the occasion.