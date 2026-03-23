Elephant destroying estates, paddy in Kodagu caught: Shifted to Mathigodu Elephant Camp

March 23, 2026

Siddapura: A wild elephant, which was creating menace, has been caught by the Forest Department and shifted to Mathigodu Elephant Camp.

The Forest Department personnel, along with domesticated elephants Abhimanyu, Mahendra, Kanjan, Bhima, Sugreeva and Harsha from Dubare and Mathigodu Elephant Camps began the combing operation and after five hours traced the wild elephant near Chembebellur coffee estate.

Veterinarian Dr. Ramesh and Kushalnagar Forest Officer and sharp shooter Kannanda Ranjan fired tranquillisers on the wild elephant, following which the elephant was rendered unconscious. The Forest staff then secured the wild elephant with ropes and was later treated. After the elephant regained conscious, it was shifted to Mathigodu Elephant Camp.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Kodagu Circle Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Sonal Vrishni and Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Jagannath. The wild elephant was frequently spotted in coffee estates at Chembebellur, Devanageri, Bellarimadu, Kukkluru, Podakote, Imangala, Mythadi, Kadanur, Bilugunda, Ammathi and surrounding villages even during day time and had also attempted to attack many people. This had resulted in problems to estate owners as they were afraid to come to work fearing elephant attack.

The villagers had demanded the Forest Department to capture the wild elephant and MLA A.S. Ponnanna had instructed the Forest Department to capture the wild elephant. Villagers, who heaved a sigh of relief following the capture of the wild elephant, urged the Forest Department officials to drive other wild elephants back to the forest.

Meanwhile, DCF Jagannath said that the wild elephant was captured after obtaining permission from higher officers and shifted to Mathigodu Elephant Camp. Over a hundred staff took part in the operation.

Madikeri DCF Ramesh, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Gopal, Kodagu Superintendent of Police (SP) R.N. Bindu Mani, Virajpet Range Forest Officer (RFO) Shivaram, Thithimathi RFO Gangadhar, Dr. Chittiyappa, DRFO Sanjith Somaiah, Raghava, Diwakar, Shashi, Murthy, Jadimani, Rapid Response Team (RRT) members, Elephant Task Force (ETF) members and Forest Department staff took part in the operation.