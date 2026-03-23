MDJA opposes Karnataka Advt. Policy
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MDJA opposes Karnataka Advt. Policy

March 23, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) has opposed the Karnataka Government’s Advertisement Policy-2026, stating that it could severely affect local, district and regional newspapers.

At a meeting of editors and publishers held at Patrakarthara Bhavan in city on Saturday, MDJA President K. Deepak said the policy posed a serious threat to the survival of small newspapers.

Participants alleged that the policy was framed without considering the interests of                                      regional publications.

 They criticised provisions such as extending the eligibility period for inclusion in the recognised media list, mandatory review of newspapers once in two years, the requirement for regional newspapers to have their own office and printing press with at least 15 permanent staff and a minimum circulation of 25,000 copies in six districts.

They said such conditions were difficult for most regional newspapers to meet under the present circumstances. It was decided to raise the issue at a State-level editors’ meeting in Bengaluru on Mar. 24 and later submit a representation to the CM.

MDJA General Secretary Dharmapura Narayan and several editors and publishers were present.

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