India opts out of RCEP, PM Modi says concerns not addressed
News

November 5, 2019

New Delhi, Nov.5- India opted out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) on Monday, with PM Narendra Modi putting his foot down and saying the country’s concerns were not addressed.

“Our farmers, traders, professionals and industries have stakes in such decisions. Equally important are workers and consumers, who make India a huge market and the third biggest economy in terms of purchasing power parity. When I measure the RCEP agreement with respect to the interests of all Indians, I do not get a positive answer. Therefore, neither the talisman of Gandhiji nor my own conscience permit me to join RCEP,” Modi said at the RCEP Summit in Thailand, seven years after negotiations started for formation of what could have been the world’s largest trading bloc.

