Farmers stage protest against RCEP

November 5, 2019

Mysuru, Nov.5 (RK&DM)- Over fifty farmers, under the banner of Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha, staged a demonstration in front of the DC’s Office here yesterday in protest against India joining the RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership).

Claiming that the signing of RCEP will spell doom for crores of farmers across the country, the protesters urged the Government not to sign the agreement.

Sangha office-bearers Jagadish Surya, B.M. Shivanna, H.M. Basavaiah and others took part in the stir.

