KASSIA conducts awareness on safety measures in industry

November 5, 2019

Mysuru, Nov.5 (US)- Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) had organised an awareness programme on ‘Practices recommended for Safety and Health of Industry and Industrial Wage Code-2019′ at private hotel in city yesterday.

Inaugurating the programme, Industrial Health and Safety Retired Director D.C. Jagadish opined that lack of knowledge on safety measures among workers was responsible for repeated accidents in industries which necessitates total implementation of the Central Act on Safety and Industrial Development. He pointed out that the chemicals and processes used in industries were highly complex which need employees to be cautious in every step. He said that the State has about 16,350 industries with 16.5 lakh employees and added that about 50 employees get involved in accidents every year which should be brought down.

Kern-Liebers India Private Limited MD N.S. Govindaraju briefed on the new Central Labour Wage Code-2019. State Bank of India Deputy General Manager Vijaykumar, District Industries Centre Joint Director D.K. Lingaraju, KASSIA President Raju and Vice-President K.B. Arasappa were present.

