India still teaching world to tell stories: Dr. Kambar

July 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Emphasising the distinct identity and independence of folklore, Dr. Chandrashekar Kambar, renowned Kannada writer and recipient of the Jnanpith Award, stated that India has been a pioneer in teaching the world how to tell stories in the most captivating manner. Dr. Kambar made these remarks during his talk on “Jnanapeethakke Janapadada Arivina Meragu” (Awareness of folk art for Jnanpith) at the Mysuru Literature Festival. Highlighting the ever-evolving nature of folklore literature, Dr. Kambar mentioned that each person tells a story in their own unique way. The art of storytelling varies from individual to individual because it lacks a rigid framework. However, there is always an underlying essence or theme in every story, he added.

Addressing a question posed by journalist Preethi Nagaraj regarding the diminishing presence of folklore in contemporary writings and theatre, Dr. Kambar explained that folklore is an oral tradition that is continually subject to change. With each retelling, the story undergoes modifications, giving rise to new narratives, which he considered a form of genuine creativity.

Dr. Kambar expressed that folk theatre retains its independent character in our country. Unlike traditional plays, it does not need to be replicated verbatim in subsequent performances. Instead, it can adapt and evolve based on the preferences of the audience. He also noted that unwritten stories vary from person to person, perpetuating an ongoing process of transformation.

Veteran theatre actor and former Rajya Sabha Member B. Jayashree, who adapted Chandrashekar Kambar’s book ‘Karimayi’ into a theatrical production and directed the play, shared her thoughts on the nature of the story. She described ‘Karimayi’ as a hunting experience, where individuals search for one another in the context of cultural and social issues. Jayashree herself was captivated by this innovative style of folklore storytelling, and she observed that the same impact resonated with the entire audience. When asked by Preethi Nagaraj if he had anticipated the play’s enduring popularity even after 48 years since its first performance, Dr. Kambar expressed that he had no such expectations. He credited B. Jayashree for transforming his work into a reality, fondly recalling his childhood days.