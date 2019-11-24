India wins maiden Pink Ball Test
India wins maiden Pink Ball Test

November 24, 2019

Trounces Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs

Kolkata: India won the historic Pink Ball Day-Night Test match against Bangladesh here this afternoon by beating the neighbouring nation by an Innings and 46 runs on the third day today.

Bangladesh which resumed it’s second innings at 152 for 6, still needing 89 runs to make India bat again, folded up cheaply losing it’s remaining four wickets with the addition of just 43 runs, in  just over an hour’s play today. With this win, India have sealed the two-match Test series 2-0.

Brief scores: Bangladesh: 106 & 195; India: 347/9 decl.

