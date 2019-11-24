An alluring musical therapy through RaagAarogya-2

November 24, 2019

Mysuru: A musical therapeutic programme ‘RaagAarogya-2’ was organised by Unnathi, a city-based organisation last evening at Kalamandira here with a focus on ragas aimed to cure heart ailments.

Noted singer Shreeharsha of SaReGaMaPa-fame presented the programme rendering ‘Pavadisu Paramathma Sri Venkatesha Saptha Girivasa…’, ‘Nee Sigade Baalondu Baale Krishna…’ and many more devotional songs mesmerising the audience. He contended that music was helpful to reduce hypertension and heart-related problems. He rendered various ragas through Hindustani music and film hits too to prove that music was distinct with no bias.

Inaugurating the programme, GSS Foundation Founder Srihari Dwarkanath said that playing the National Anthem would evoke patriotism in everyone, so also the unity song ‘Vande Mataram.’

Cardiologist Dr. N.S. Rajendra observed that heart ailment was taking away many lives across the world including India which could be attributed to living style and food habits.

Department of Kannada and Culture Assistant Director H. Channappa lighting the lamp during the inauguration of the ‘RaagAarogya-2’ as (from left) Cardiologist Dr. N.S. Rajendra, GSS Foundation Founder Srihari Dwarkanath, Singer Shreeharsha and Unnathi President N. Sundresh look on.

Department of Kannada and Culture Assistant Director H. Channappa, singer Roopashri and others were present on the occasion.

