Indo-Japanese Symposium on Oral Oncology

February 5, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: The scientific and technological advancement that dentistry has shown in the last decade had made it possible to deliver good quality care for the patients today. The emerging areas are dental implantology and oral cancer.

In this regard, JSS Dental College and Hospital, in association with JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, had organised a Indo-Japanese multidisciplinary symposium on ‘Oral Oncology, Maxillofacial Trauma and Implantology’ recently at the college premises.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr. P.A. Kushalappa, Director, Academics, JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research and Dr. Kanichi Seto, President, International Foundation, Director of Oral Cancer Centre, Southern Tohoku Research Institute, Japan.

Dr. Kanichi Seto, in his speech, said, that the Indo-Japanese collaboration through SASOMI (South Asian Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Implantology), will strengthen the research and aid in student exchange programme which will enable the student to enrich the knowledge in dentistry.

The symposium speakers included Dr. Jun Shimada, Meikai University, School of Dentistry, Sakado, Japan; Dr. Takao Watanabe, Visiting Professor, Kanagawa Dental University, Japan, who delivered talks on technology based dentistry related to oral oncology and implantology. Delegates from different parts of Karnataka participated in the symposium.

Dr. Srilatha Bhargava, Vice- President, SASOMI, explained the vision and mission of the organisation.

As part of the collaboration, Japanese troupe performed a cultural programme depicting the Japanese culture.

Dr. D. Saikrishna, Professor and Head of Department,Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery proposed a vote of thanks.

